ISIS claims attacks in Syria’s Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor

Shafaq News- Damascus

ISIS on Saturday claimed responsibility for two attacks in Syria’s Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces over the past two days, with no immediate confirmation from Syrian authorities.

The group said in its Al-Naba publication that it targeted a Syrian government vehicle and an oil tanker. The Raqqa attack was carried out with machine guns, wounding one soldier, while the tanker strike caused a spill.

Security expert Samer Al-Abdullah told Shafaq News the claims reflect ISIS’s strategy of projecting continued activity despite limited evidence. “The use of small arms and rapid withdrawal fits the group’s reliance on guerrilla tactics at this stage.”

ISIS lost its territorial “caliphate” in Syria in 2019 but has since re-emerged as a decentralized insurgency, carrying out sporadic attacks. Al-Abdullah explained that repeated incidents across dispersed rural areas suggest sleeper cells remain active, particularly in desert regions.

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