IRGC claims drone strike on opposition sites in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Erbil

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated on Saturday that it carried out a drone strike targeting opposition groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, reporting three people killed and five others injured.

In a statement, the Hamza Sayyid Al-Shuhada headquarters, affiliated with the IRGC Ground Forces, said its units conducted a “precise drone attack” on positions belonging to an Iranian Kurdish opposition group in the areas of Jaznikan and Balisan.

Earlier, Karim Parweizi, a leader in the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), told Shafaq News that drone and missile strikes targeted the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in the two camps, resulting in the death of a child and two Peshmerga members affiliated with the party.

“The camps have been targeted more than 20 times since the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and the United States,” he added.