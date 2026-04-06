IRGC confirms death of intelligence chief in US–Israeli attack

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday announced the death of Major General Majid Khademi, head of its Intelligence Organization, in a “terrorist attack” by US–Israeli forces at dawn.

In a statement, the IRGC described Khademi as a “prominent” commander who served for nearly five decades in intelligence and security roles.

The killing comes amid a series of assassinations targeting senior Iranian figures since the outbreak of the US–Israeli war on Iran on February 28, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, General Behnam Rezaei, deputy head of naval intelligence, Brigadier General Masoud Zare, commander of the army’s Air Defense College, and National Security Council official Ali Larijani.