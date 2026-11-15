Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that it had launched six drones at a US air defense radar installation at Bahrain's Al-Riffa helicopter base, two days after reporting a similar operation against an American radar site.

In a statement, the IRGC described the latest strike as the second phase of its response to US military attacks, saying its Aerospace Force had successfully hit the target. It provided no information on casualties or material damage.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued two security alerts on Sunday, urging residents to seek safety. Neither Bahraini authorities nor US Central Command (CENTCOM) had confirmed the latest reported attack.

An alert of potential threat. The Ministry of Interior urged citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location, and follow news through official channels for the protection of public safety. #Bahrain #MOI — وزارة الداخلية - Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) November 15, 2026

An alert of potential threat. The Ministry of Interior urged citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location, and follow news through official channels for the protection of public safety. #Bahrain #MOI — وزارة الداخلية - Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) November 15, 2026

The Guards also asserted that the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, accused Washington of attempting to divert attention from the waterway's status, and warned of harsher retaliation against further US military action.

On Friday, the IRGC reported destroying a US early-warning radar in Bahrain in response to "an enemy air attack" on a telecommunications tower in Sirik, in Iran's southern Hormozgan province. CENTCOM denied the account, saying American forces had intercepted two Iranian attack drones heading toward Bahrain without injuries or damage.