Houthis unveil new plan to confront Israel

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) have drawn up a new military plan to confront Israel after an airstrike on Sanaa killed Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi and several cabinet members, a senior commander revealed on Saturday.

Israel earlier announced large-scale strikes inside Yemen aimed at “senior figures.” In the aftermath, Mohammed Muftah was named Acting Prime Minister.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Brigadier General Abed Mohammed al-Thawr, Deputy Head of the Houthi-affiliated Army’s Moral Guidance Department said the attack struck political and civilian figures rather than military sites, making it “a complete war crime.”

He said the swift succession reflected the group’s readiness to govern while intensifying its confrontation with Israel, pointing to the upgraded Palestine-2 missile fired last week as evidence Yemen had entered “a new phase.”

Al-Thawr also warned foreign security companies operating in Israel to leave, promising that future attacks would be “precise and harsh.”