Houthis strike Israeli cities, threaten ships at Israeli ports

2025-08-12T20:56:45+00:00

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) announced Tuesday carrying out four drone attacks targeting Israeli cities, including Haifa, Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), the Negev, and Beersheba, using six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said that the operations "successfully achieved their objectives." He renewed warnings to all companies operating in Israeli ports, stating that any vessel dealing with Israel—regardless of its destination—"will be targeted." He urged those firms to halt all commercial activity with Israeli ports to ensure the safety of their ships and crews.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Air Force said it had intercepted a drone launched from Yemen. An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the incident occurred over the Gulf of Eilat, noting that no sirens were activated in line with standard security procedures.

Since October 2023, the Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones toward Israel, claiming the attacks are part of their broader campaign to support Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Israel has responded with airstrikes on Houthi-held areas in Yemen, targeting infrastructure, ports, and energy facilities in al-Hudaydah and other locations, causing both material damage and casualties.

