Houthis strike Israeli cities, threaten ships at Israeli ports

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) announced Tuesday carrying out four drone attacks targeting Israeli cities, including Haifa, Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), the Negev, and Beersheba, using six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said that the operations "successfully achieved their objectives." He renewed warnings to all companies operating in Israeli ports, stating that any vessel dealing with Israel—regardless of its destination—"will be targeted." He urged those firms to halt all commercial activity with Israeli ports to ensure the safety of their ships and crews.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ أربع عمليات عسكرية استهدفت أربعة أهداف حيوية للعدو الإسرائيلي في مناطق حيفا وأم الرشراش والنقب وبئر السبع بفلسطين المحتلة وذلك بست طائرات مسيرة.بتاريخ12_8_2025م pic.twitter.com/rnq2yVljpF — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21yemen) August 12, 2025

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Air Force said it had intercepted a drone launched from Yemen. An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the incident occurred over the Gulf of Eilat, noting that no sirens were activated in line with standard security procedures.

לפני זמן קצר, חיל-האוויר יירט כלי-טיס בלתי מאויש ששוגר מתימן.לא הופעלו התרעות על פי מדיניות. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) August 12, 2025

Since October 2023, the Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones toward Israel, claiming the attacks are part of their broader campaign to support Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Israel has responded with airstrikes on Houthi-held areas in Yemen, targeting infrastructure, ports, and energy facilities in al-Hudaydah and other locations, causing both material damage and casualties.