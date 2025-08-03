Houthis launch drone strikes on Israeli targets

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) announced on Sunday it had launched a new wave of drone strikes against Israeli targets in Jaffa, Ashkelon, and the port of Haifa.

According to a statement by Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, three drones were deployed—two aimed at military installations in Jaffa and Ashkelon, and a third directed at Haifa port.

Saree said the operation was part of Yemen’s ongoing support for Gaza, vowing that such attacks would continue until Israel halts its military campaign and ends the blockade.

Israeli media reports indicate that since the resumption of Israel’s ground operations on March 18, the group has launched over 40 ballistic missiles and at least 10 drones toward Israel.