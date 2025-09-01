Houthis hit Israeli oil tanker in Red Sea

Shafaq News – Sanaa

The Houthi Movement (Ansarallah) announced on Monday that it struck the Israeli oil tanker SCARLET RAY in the northern Red Sea with a ballistic missile.

In a statement, the group said the attack was carried out “in support of the oppressed Palestinian people” and vowed to continue operations until Israeli shipping is banned from the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

🟥 بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ القوات البحرية عملية عسكرية استهدفت سفينة نفطية صهيونية شمالي البحر الأحمر بصاروخ باليستي 09-03-1447هـ 01-09-2025م

The announcement coincided with ceremonies in the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, commemorating Prime Minister Ahmad al-Rahawi and several ministers who were killed in Israeli strikes last August.