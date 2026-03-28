Houthis coordinate with Iran, Hezbollah in second Israel attack

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) on Saturday launched a second strike on southern Israel using cruise missiles and drones, targeting “military and vital” sites.

The group said the operation, part of what it calls the “Battle of Sacred Jihad,” was carried out in coordination with Hezbollah and Iran, claiming it achieved its objectives.

On March 27, Ansarallah warned that it would intervene if US-Israeli attacks on Iran and allied fronts, including Lebanon, Iraq, and Gaza, continued.