Houthis claim hypersonic missile strike on Israel

Shafaq News – Middle East

The Yemeni Houthis Movement launched on Thursday a ballistic missile toward Israel.

Houthi military spokesperson Yehya Saree stated that the armed forces carried out a “qualitative military operation” in which the Palestine-2 missile unit targeted Lod Airport (Ben Gurion) near Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

He claimed the strike “successfully achieved its goal,” causing “millions of Zionist settlers to flee to shelters” and suspending airport operations.

The Israeli army, however, announced that its air defense systems intercepted the missile before it reached Israeli territory.