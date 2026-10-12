Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) said on Monday that it had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile and Khamis Mushait Air Base in southern Saudi Arabia with a drone, claiming both strikes hit their targets.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the missile struck the airport on Monday evening, while a separate drone operation directly hit the air base. He renewed the group’s warning to international airlines, aviation personnel, and travelers against using Saudi airports, describing them as unsafe. His warning excluded airports and airspace serving the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

بفضل الله وعونه تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة من استهداف مطار خالد الدولي في عاصمة العدو السعودي الرياض مساء اليوم بصاروخ باليستي وكانت الإصابة دقيقة. نجدد تحذيرنا لكافة شركات الطيران العالمية وجميعِ الخبراء والموظفين والعاملين والمسافرينَ من كلِّ دولِ العالمِ من مغبةِ تسييرِ الرحلاتِ باتجاهِ المطاراتِ السعوديةِ فإنها غيرُ آمنةٍ باستثناءِ مطاراتِ وأجواءِ المناطقِ المقدسةِ في مكةَ المكرمةِ والمدينةِ المنورةِ. وفي سياق متصل نفذت القوات المسلحة عملية استهداف لقاعدة خميس مشيط الجوية بطائرة مسيرة وكانت الإصابة مباشرة بفضل الله. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 12, 2026

A previous attack on the airport on October 10 killed 13 people and injured more than 300, according to Saudi authorities and a subsequent update from the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

Separately, the Saudi-led Coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh. Saudi Civil Defense issued a warning in the capital before later announcing that the threat had passed.