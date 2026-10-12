Houthis claim fresh strikes on Saudi airport

Houthis claim fresh strikes on Saudi airport
2026-10-12T20:47:45+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) said on Monday that it had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile and Khamis Mushait Air Base in southern Saudi Arabia with a drone, claiming both strikes hit their targets.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the missile struck the airport on Monday evening, while a separate drone operation directly hit the air base. He renewed the group’s warning to international airlines, aviation personnel, and travelers against using Saudi airports, describing them as unsafe. His warning excluded airports and airspace serving the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

A previous attack on the airport on October 10 killed 13 people and injured more than 300, according to Saudi authorities and a subsequent update from the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

Separately, the Saudi-led Coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh. Saudi Civil Defense issued a warning in the capital before later announcing that the threat had passed.

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