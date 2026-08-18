Shafaq News- Jizan

Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah) struck an Aramco oil refinery in Saudi Arabia’s province of Jizan with several drones, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported on Tuesday.

Quoting a military source, the outlet said the refinery had been targeted before, without providing details on casualties or material damage.

Saudi Arabia has not confirmed the reported attack, and the Iran-backed group has yet to issue an official statement.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said Monday that Ansarallah had targeted a Saudi military landing ship and four accompanying patrol boats with ballistic missiles in the Red Sea off the coast of Mokha.

Earlier today, a spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces —the military of Yemen's internationally recognized government, which opposes the Houthis— said his forces had carried out 133 operations against the group over the previous 24 hours.