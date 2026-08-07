Houthi drones and missiles strike Yemen's Marib

Shafaq News- Marib

Houthis (Ansarallah), the Iran-aligned movement that controls Yemen's capital Sanaa, launched missile and drone strikes on the government-held city of Marib in central Yemen on Friday, with government air defenses downing several drones over the area, a military source told local media.

The strikes set off explosions across Marib, a stronghold of Yemen's internationally recognized government and a center of the country's oil and gas production. Air defenses belonging to government forces intercepted several of the incoming drones, according to the same military source.

The attack came after earlier Houthi strikes on military camps in Marib and in Hadramout, a province in eastern Yemen, that killed at least 30 government troops and left roughly 50 wounded, according to Yemeni government officials.

A Houthi strike on the Najran region of southern Saudi Arabia, near the Yemeni border, injured 11 civilians. The casualties included seven Saudis, one Yemeni, two Egyptians and one Pakistani, according to the spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition backing Yemen's government, Turki al-Maliki.

The Saudi-led coalition has supported Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015.

Intelligence gathered by Saudi Arabia, the United States and other regional states indicated that Yemen's Houthis and Iran-aligned Iraqi armed forces could soon carry out coordinated attacks on Saudi civilian and economic sites, including energy infrastructure, ports and airports, a senior Saudi official told Reuters, alleging that the operations would be directed under the supervision of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).