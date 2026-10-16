Shafaq News- Aden

Yemen's internationally recognized government's Information Ministry accused the Houthi group (Ansarallah) on Friday of again targeting the area around Aden International Airport, near Badr military camp.

A military source cited by Sanaa-based Saba news agency said the attack targeted the headquarters of Saudi forces and weapons depots at the camp.

Separately, Sanaa-based Saba news agency said Saudi Arabia carried out three airstrikes east of Saada city in northern Yemen. Al-Masirah TV, the Houthi-affiliated broadcaster, reported a Saudi airstrike targeting a telecommunications network in the Bani Muayn area of Razih district, near the Saudi border.