Hezbollah launches attacks, clashes with Israeli forces in south Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

On Thursday, Hezbollah launched rocket and drone attacks and engaged Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, while Israel ordered residents to evacuate areas in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

In a series of statements, the group said it struck Israeli troop positions in Bint Jbeil, where its fighters engaged in clashes with an Israeli force attempting to advance toward the city’s market. It also hit Israeli positions in Taybeh in southern Lebanon, destroying an Israeli D9 military bulldozer there with a loitering drone.

The group added that it hit positions in Misgav Am and the Marj site, and struck infrastructure in Yesud HaMa’ala. It also launched rocket barrages at the Al-Ajal hill site, Shlomi, Shomera, Metula, Avivim, twice, and Kiryat Shmona, seven times, Avivim twice, and Kiryat Shmona seven times.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army issued evacuation warnings to residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs, including Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Laylaki, Hadath, Burj Al-Barajneh, Tahwitat Al-Ghadir, Chiyah, and Jnah.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية وخاصة في الأحياء: 🔸حارة حريك🔸الغبيري🔸الليلكي🔸الحدث🔸برج البراجنة🔸تحويطة الغدير🔸الشياح🔸الجناح⭕️يواصل جيش الدفاع العمل ومهاجمة البنى التحتية العسكرية التابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في مختلف أنحاء الضاحية الجنوبية ⭕️جيش… pic.twitter.com/UEv1ULB2XK — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 9, 2026

Earlier today, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said any ceasefire with Iran would extend beyond its borders to include Lebanon and allied groups, warning that violations could trigger a rapid response. However, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that Lebanon is not part of the two-week ceasefire, while Tehran warned it may reconsider the ceasefire if Israeli operations continue.