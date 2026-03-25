Hezbollah launched over 3,500 projectiles during the ongoing conflict, says Israel

Shafaq News- Middle East

Hezbollah has launched more than 3,500 rockets, shells, and drones toward Israel since the start of the current conflict, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Wednesday, adding that the attacks included launches from areas south of the Litani River.

In a message addressed to the UN Security Council, cited by Israel’s Channel 12, Sa'ar claimed that “the attacks have endangered millions of Israeli civilians and forced many to seek shelter in protected areas.”

The Lebanese-Israeli front has seen escalating military exchanges, with Hezbollah announcing a series of operations targeting Israeli military sites and bases in response to Israeli airstrikes across multiple areas in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said on Wednesday that 22 people were killed and 153 were injured in Israeli strikes earlier in the day, bringing the total death toll to 1,094.