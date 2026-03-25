Warplanes over Baghdad spark panic after deadly strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Low-flying warplanes over Baghdad on Wednesday triggered fresh anxiety among residents, hours after airstrikes hit military sites across Iraq.

Our correspondent said the aircraft flew at low altitude, with the sound of jets spreading unease across the capital.

The overflights followed similar activity at dawn, when warplanes were seen scanning the area before strikes later hit several military positions, causing casualties. A security source said earlier that the aircraft were conducting surveillance and target identification rather than immediate strikes.