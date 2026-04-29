Hezbollah hits Israeli troops after strikes kill soldiers, civilians in south Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah launched drone and rocket attacks against Israeli forces on Wednesday, citing repeated Israeli ceasefire violations and strikes on southern Lebanese villages.

The group said it targeted two Israeli Merkava tanks in the border town of al-Qantara, claiming confirmed hits, and struck a gathering of Israeli troops in the same area.

Israeli media reported two rockets were launched toward northern Israel, with one intercepted and the second landing in an open area. The Israeli military said it fired an interceptor following a drone infiltration alert near Metula, adding the object did not cross into Israel and that interception results remained under review.

The Israeli military reported 735 injuries among its officers and soldiers since March 2, when fighting resumed in southern Lebanon, including 44 in critical condition and 100 moderately injured.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes and drones carried out multiple strikes across southern Lebanon, based on local reports. The Lebanese army said a strike on the town of Kherbet Selm, in the Bint Jbeil district, killed a Lebanese soldier and his brother as they traveled by motorcycle from a military post to his home.

استشهاد عسكري وشقيقه جراء غارة إسرائيلية معادية استهدفَتْهما في بلدة خربة سلم - بنت جبيل أثناء انتقالهما على متن دراجة نارية من مركز عمل العسكري إلى منزله في بلدة الصوانة.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/3MPWGp5BEP — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) April 29, 2026

A drone struck a motorcycle near Borj Qalaouiyeh in Bint Jbeil, causing injuries, while a separate drone strike on the Mansouri road in Tyre district wounded two Syrian nationals, according to Lebanese media. Air and drone strikes also hit the villages of al-Henniyeh, Jouaya, and Debaal within the Tyre district.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said an Israeli strike Tuesday evening on Jibshit, in the Nabatieh district, killed five people —including a soldier and two women— and wounded 21 others, among them four children and nine women.

The ministry put the total toll since March 2 at more than 2,530 deaths and 7,860 injuries.

Since April 16, when the ceasefire took effect, the Lebanese authorities recorded more than 550 Israeli violations, excluding aerial activity, including attacks on civilians, as well as detonations and field operations.