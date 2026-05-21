Hezbollah calls US sanctions an "honor"

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah dismissed a new round of US sanctions targeting Lebanese lawmakers, military officers, and officials from both Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, calling the measures an attempt at intimidation that would have no practical effect on the group's choices.

The sanctions, the group said in a statement, were designed to "reinforce aggression and give it a political boost" after Washington failed to deter the Lebanese from exercising what Hezbollah described as their legitimate right to resistance.

Hezbollah framed the designations as "a badge of honor on the chest of those included" and further confirmation that the group's path was correct.

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