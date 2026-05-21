ISX value surpasses $20B in first quarter

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The market value of shares listed on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) rose 22.2% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2026 to nearly 26.9 trillion Iraqi dinars (about $20.6 billion), according to data released Thursday by Iraq’s Securities Commission.

The commission said trading activity during the quarter reached around 59.8 billion dinars (about $45.6 million) through more than 46,000 transactions.

According to its report, the commission is focusing on improving transparency and financial disclosure, expanding digital transformation, and updating regulatory systems and procedures in line with international standards to support a more stable investment environment.