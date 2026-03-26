Hezbollah, Iraq factions carry out 100+ attacks in 24 hours

Shafaq News- Tehran

Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out 110 operations in 24 hours, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Thursday.

In a statement, the IRGC detailed that Hezbollah conducted 87 operations and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq 23 by Thursday morning, targeting US bases across the Middle East and Israel.

The attacks were part of the 82nd wave of Iran’s Operation True Promise 4, which it described as retaliation for the US-Israeli war.