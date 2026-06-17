Hamas reports progress in talks on Gaza ceasefire second phase

Shafaq News- Gaza

The discussions with mediators and representatives of the Peace Council had produced broad agreements and significant progress toward completing the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and moving to its second phase, Hamas stated on Wednesday.

The group’s spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the talks addressed several key issues, including the entry of the National Committee into the Gaza Strip, the deployment of international forces, and the issue of Palestinian weapons.

“The discussions approached the weapons issue through a logical framework acceptable to all parties,” he added, clarifying that Hamas continues to hold meetings with mediators and Peace Council representatives, including Nikolay Mladenov, to finalize discussions and establish a framework for implementing the ceasefire agreement.

Qassem stressed that Hamas was demonstrating “flexibility and positivity” in addressing the various issues under discussion, to reach agreements that prioritize the interests of Palestinians in Gaza. He also said the movement's objectives include ending the “genocide” in Gaza, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and beginning reconstruction efforts.

On Sunday, Hamas announced that it had submitted the response of Palestinian factions to a roadmap proposed by Mladenov, while reiterating its demand for a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Mladenov presented a 15-point roadmap on May 21 to implement a Gaza plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The roadmap outlines mechanisms related to Gaza’s future, including reconstruction, disarmament, Israeli withdrawal, the role of an international stabilization force, and the rebuilding of the police apparatus.

The proposal also calls for the implementation of measures promised at the start of the ceasefire, including humanitarian aid, fuel deliveries, border crossings, and shelter provisions, as well as commitments contained in the Sharm El-Sheikh understandings, before advancing to the next stage.

Trump unveiled a 20-point plan on September 29, 2025, aimed at ending the war in Gaza. The proposal includes the release of Israeli hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, a phased Israeli withdrawal, the formation of a technocratic government, and the deployment of an international stabilization force.

The first phase of the plan entered into force on October 10, 2025. Hamas says it has fulfilled its obligations under the agreement, while accusing Israel of violations and of delaying the transition to the second phase.