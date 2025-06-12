Hamas hails UN ceasefire vote as global rebuke to Israel

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Hamas welcomed the United Nations General Assembly’s overwhelming vote calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and full humanitarian access, describing the outcome as a "political and moral victory" for the Palestinian people.

Hamas stated that the vote was a "decisive condemnation of the occupying entity [Israel]" and a blow to Israeli claims of self-defense. The movement also viewed the result as a sharp rejection of the US position, which recently blocked a similar resolution in the UN Security Council.

“The US is isolated and desperate in the face of overwhelming international will, which stood firmly with Palestinian rights and against massacres and starvation,” the group said.

On June 12, the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution—drafted by Spain—with 149 votes in favor, 12 against (including the US and Israel), and 19 abstentions. The resolution calls for a permanent and unconditional ceasefire, the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas, and an end to Israel’s blockade on Gaza.

While non-binding, General Assembly resolutions reflect the global consensus. This vote follows previous UNGA resolutions demanding ceasefires in Gaza in October 2023, December 2023, and December 2024, all of which passed with growing majorities.

The vote comes as Gaza faces a severe humanitarian crisis. UN experts warn of catastrophic hunger, with famine looming for over two million Palestinians. The resolution also strongly condemns the use of starvation as a weapon of war and urges accountability for violations of international law.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, denounced the resolution as “deeply flawed,” claiming it ignored the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and undermined efforts to secure the release of hostages.

Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour called the vote a test of moral leadership, telling members, “Your vote will determine how many more Palestinian children die a horrible death.”

The resolution precedes a UN conference scheduled for June 17–20 aimed at reviving the two-state solution. Israel opposes the gathering, while Washington has warned allies against participating.