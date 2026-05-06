Hamas demands US intervention following new Israeli strikes

Shafaq News- Gaza

Hamas on Wednesday held Israel responsible for what it described as ongoing violations of the Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire, following Israeli airstrikes that hit several areas across Gaza.

In a statement, the group urged the United States to take immediate action to halt the Israeli attacks and ensure Tel Aviv complies with the terms of the agreement.

#عاجل | حركة حماس: نحمّل الاحتلال المسؤولية الكاملة عن استمرار الانتهاكات وجرائم استهداف المدنيين، وآخرها الغارات التي طالت أحياء الدرج والزيتون والمواصي.- نؤكد أن ما يجري يمثل تصعيدًا خطيرًا وامتدادًا لاعتداءات مستمرة، ويشكّل خرقًا واضحًا لاتفاق شرم الشيخ والقانون الدولي. pic.twitter.com/0AlAPgcYS8 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 6, 2026

Earlier today, Israel targeted Azzam al-Hayya, the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, leaving him in critical condition. One fatality and around 10 injuries were recorded in the same assault in al-Daraj neighborhood.

#عاجل | مصدر طبي: شهيد ومصابون بينهم أطفال في غارة إسرائيلية على حي الدرج بمدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/txvsKHVuvY — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 6, 2026

Gaza’s civil defense reported another fatality and multiple injuries after an attack hit al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis. Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital also confirmed three people killed and others wounded in a drone raid on al-Zeitoun neighborhood.

Since the October 11, 2025 ceasefire, Israeli fire has killed 837 people and injured 2,381 others, according to the Gaza-run Health Ministry, bringing the cumulative toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, to 72,619 deaths and 172,484 injuries.