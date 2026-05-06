Hamas demands US intervention following new Israeli strikes

Hamas demands US intervention following new Israeli strikes
2026-05-06T20:17:20+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

Hamas on Wednesday held Israel responsible for what it described as ongoing violations of the Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire, following Israeli airstrikes that hit several areas across Gaza.

In a statement, the group urged the United States to take immediate action to halt the Israeli attacks and ensure Tel Aviv complies with the terms of the agreement.

Earlier today, Israel targeted Azzam al-Hayya, the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, leaving him in critical condition. One fatality and around 10 injuries were recorded in the same assault in al-Daraj neighborhood.

Gaza’s civil defense reported another fatality and multiple injuries after an attack hit al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis. Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital also confirmed three people killed and others wounded in a drone raid on al-Zeitoun neighborhood.

Since the October 11, 2025 ceasefire, Israeli fire has killed 837 people and injured 2,381 others, according to the Gaza-run Health Ministry, bringing the cumulative toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, to 72,619 deaths and 172,484 injuries.

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