Hamas calls on mediators to reinforce Gaza truce

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Friday, Hamas urged Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye to ensure full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire, calling for unrestricted aid, reopening of Rafah, and a complete Israeli withdrawal.

In a statement, Hamas also called for the formation of a civil committee to oversee Gaza’s administration during the transition, warning that further delays could jeopardize the agreement.

The appeal followed Israel’s decision to freeze the truce’s second phase until Hamas returns the bodies of Israeli hostages. Israeli officials said Rafah will remain closed until then, with a Palestinian team—approved by Israel—expected to manage the crossing under Israeli and EU supervision once the pause resumes.

Mediators have not yet announced a new timeline for resuming phase two or reopening Rafah.