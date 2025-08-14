Hama wildfire triggers large-scale emergency operation

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian military units joined firefighting efforts in western Hama on Thursday as forest fires threatened homes near the village of Inab, capping what residents described as the most terrifying night in years.

Flames swept across hills and woodlands late into the early hours, driven by strong winds and difficult terrain. The blaze erupted nearly a month after similar fires scorched nearby areas, prompting a rapid and large-scale emergency response.

“Flames came within meters of our homes, forcing us to work alongside civil defense teams through the night to keep the fire from spreading further.” a resident told Shafaq News.

A civil defense officer said the rugged landscape limited access to several fire zones, adding that crews initially focused on safeguarding residential areas before attempting to contain the blaze in surrounding forests.

According to Syria’s civil defense authority, 30 fires were reported overnight across multiple provinces, including 10 major blazes, including in Hama, Latakia, and Tartus —six of which were extinguished. Four remained active at the time of reporting.

Preliminary assessments indicate dozens of homes were damaged and hundreds of olive, apple, and apricot trees destroyed.