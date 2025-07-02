“Gideon’s Chariots” ends as Israel begins next Gaza campaign

Shafaq News – Middle East

The Israeli army on Wednesday announced the end of its Gideon’s Chariots operation in the Gaza Strip and the launch of a new military phase named “The Proud Lion,” aimed at intensifying efforts against Hamas.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the new campaign has two primary objectives: the return of hostages held by Hamas and the complete elimination of the group’s presence in Gaza. “We will not retreat from this goal,” Katz stated during a visit to Israeli forces in Rafah.

According to a statement from the defense ministry, the visit included meetings with reservists and field commanders, where Katz pledged continued operational and logistical support.

“To kill the enemy, bring the hostages home, and win — that is our mission,” Katz said. “There’s no chance we’ll give it up or compromise on it. Hamas has not changed. It wants to continue what it did and destroy Israel.”

He also accused Hamas of coordinating with Iran to execute regional attacks, alleging involvement in launching missiles and organizing cross-border operations from multiple fronts, including Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan.

ביקרתי היום ברפיח עם אלוף פיקוד הדרום יניב עשור ומפקד אוגדת עזה ברק חירם ופגשנו בשטח את מפקדי החטיבות והמג"דים במילואים.קיימנו שיח פתוח וראיתי מקרוב את המסירות והנחישות לצד הקשיים והאתגרים הגדולים.מפקדים וחיילים גיבורים שנחושים להגן על עמם וכולנו חייבים לחבק אותם ולחוש גאווה… pic.twitter.com/L7liiUfuYp — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) July 2, 2025

The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump said Israel had accepted “the necessary conditions to finalize” a proposed 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. Hamas, for its part, confirmed it is reviewing the plan submitted by mediators.

In a statement, Hamas said it remains committed to securing a deal that guarantees a halt to hostilities, a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Strip, and immediate humanitarian assistance for civilians.