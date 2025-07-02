“Gideon’s Chariots” ends as Israel begins next Gaza campaign
Shafaq News – Middle East
The Israeli army on Wednesday announced the end of its
Gideon’s Chariots operation in the Gaza Strip and the launch of a new military
phase named “The Proud Lion,” aimed at intensifying efforts against Hamas.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the new campaign
has two primary objectives: the return of hostages held by Hamas and the
complete elimination of the group’s presence in Gaza. “We will not retreat from
this goal,” Katz stated during a visit to Israeli forces in Rafah.
According to a statement from the defense ministry, the
visit included meetings with reservists and field commanders, where Katz
pledged continued operational and logistical support.
“To kill the enemy, bring the hostages home, and win — that
is our mission,” Katz said. “There’s no chance we’ll give it up or compromise
on it. Hamas has not changed. It wants to continue what it did and destroy
Israel.”
He also accused Hamas of coordinating with Iran to execute regional attacks, alleging involvement in launching missiles and organizing cross-border operations from multiple fronts, including Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan.
ביקרתי היום ברפיח עם אלוף פיקוד הדרום יניב עשור ומפקד אוגדת עזה ברק חירם ופגשנו בשטח את מפקדי החטיבות והמג"דים במילואים.קיימנו שיח פתוח וראיתי מקרוב את המסירות והנחישות לצד הקשיים והאתגרים הגדולים.מפקדים וחיילים גיבורים שנחושים להגן על עמם וכולנו חייבים לחבק אותם ולחוש גאווה… pic.twitter.com/L7liiUfuYp— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) July 2, 2025
The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump said
Israel had accepted “the necessary conditions to finalize” a proposed 60-day
ceasefire in Gaza. Hamas, for its part, confirmed it is reviewing the plan
submitted by mediators.
In a statement, Hamas said it remains committed to securing
a deal that guarantees a halt to hostilities, a complete Israeli withdrawal
from the Strip, and immediate humanitarian assistance for civilians.