Gaza war knocks 70% of its vehicles off the roads

Shafaq News– Gaza

More than 70% of Gaza’s vehicles are out of service due to war damage, fuel shortages, and spare-parts scarcity, the territory’s Transport Ministry told Shafaq News on Monday.

Ministry spokesperson Anis Arafat said that the transport network has been hit by Israeli “systematic destruction," leaving vehicles unusable through direct strikes and the continued restrictions on fuel and replacement parts.

Maintenance costs have risen from about five shekels ($1.6) a day before the war that began on October 7, 2023, to nearly 100 shekels ($32), while fuel prices have increased sixfold, he explained, adding that less than 10% of Gaza’s spare-parts needs are being met. Available parts are also non-original, accelerating breakdowns.

The shortages have pushed people toward donkey-drawn carts and heavily damaged vehicles repaired with improvised parts, while cratered and debris-strewn roads further limit movement.

Abdulaziz Jabr, a Gaza resident, told Shafaq News that trips can cost up to $6.4 when transport is available, and some drivers refuse passengers because of cash shortages and the lack of small denominations.

Mazzen Washah, another resident, told our agency that families may spend up to $12.8 a day trying to move between areas, often without reaching their destination, as disrupted routes and scarce transport have made hospital visits and family travel increasingly risky.

The United Nations Office for Project Services earlier warned that conditions in Gaza are deteriorating rapidly after months of widespread destruction. Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva estimated that the territory is now covered by more than 60 million tons of rubble and that clearing it could take more than seven years.

