Gaza tents at risk as heavy rains sweep Palestine

Shafaq News – Gaza

Rainstorms and strong winds are sweeping across Palestine, the Palestinian Meteorological Department said on Friday, warning of worsening conditions across several regions, including Gaza’s displacement camps.

Following the alert, Gaza Civil Defense issued urgent instructions to residents, especially those living in tents, urging them to secure shelters, reinforce them with sand barriers, and avoid bomb-damaged buildings that could collapse under heavy rain.

The agency also warned residents in coastal areas of strong winds and possible flooding, advising immediate measures to prevent tents from being swept away.

The suffering of displaced families in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, is worsening with the start of winter and the rain season. pic.twitter.com/w8zmWScGuh — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 14, 2025

Displaced families fear the storm will again destroy their makeshift shelters, repeating scenes from the past two winters when tents were flooded, torn apart, or blown away during the recent Israeli war that killed over 65,000 people, mostly women and children. “It’s as if people are sleeping on a flowing river of rainwater,” a father in the Strip's Nuseirat camp told Middle East Eye.

Gaza’s media office says 93% of displacement tents—125,000 of 135,000—are no longer suitable for shelter due to repeated storms and widespread destruction from Israeli bombardment.

Relief alternatives remain unavailable, however, as Israel continues to restrict the entry of humanitarian supplies despite provisions in the US-backed ceasefire proposal, according to local media.