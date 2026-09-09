Shafaq News- Gaza

Gaza hospitals received the bodies of seven Palestinians over the past 24 hours, including two people newly killed, one who died from previous injuries, and four whose bodies were recovered from rubble, while 25 people were injured, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll since the Oct. 11, 2025 ceasefire had reached 1,358, while 4,541 people had been injured and 831 bodies recovered, according to the ministry. The overall death toll since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 73,669, with 174,652 people injured.

Separately, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Wednesday that his government does not plan to forcibly relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. He added that Israel would not oppose Palestinians leaving voluntarily if another country agreed to receive them, but would not force anyone to leave.

On Sept. 2, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said there was no lasting solution for Gaza without the emigration of Palestinians from the territory. On Sept. 3, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir presented a seven-year plan to remove Gaza’s population through “voluntary emigration.”