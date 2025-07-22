Gaza death toll climbs as pressure builds to end Israeli war

2025-07-22T15:55:05+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza (Updated at 8:28 p.m.)

At least 77 Palestinians were killed and 376 injured in the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday, as local and international pressure intensifies to stop Israeli airstrikes and ground operations across the enclave.

The ministry said the overall death toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, has reached 59,106, with more than 142,500 wounded, including 1,026 people killed and 6,563 injured while attempting to access humanitarian aid.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the weekend’s mass killings of civilians seeking UN aid as “atrocious and inhumane,” while denouncing Israeli strikes on UNOPS and WHO premises as violations of international law. He also demanded an immediate ceasefire and hostage release.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk condemned the latest Israeli bombings and forced evacuations in Deir al-Balah, warning they are crippling essential infrastructure and accelerating Gaza’s humanitarian collapse.

He stressed that as the occupying power, Israel is legally bound to guarantee access to food, medicine, and services, not obstruct them, while cautioning that mass displacement under occupation could amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the situation in Gaza as “unbearable,” demanding unimpeded humanitarian access and full compliance with international law.

She urged Israel to remove all restrictions on aid delivery, asserting that civilians must never be targeted and that the suffering in Gaza must end immediately.

At the regional level, the Arab League, meeting under Jordan’s chairmanship, denounced Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon, labeling it “genocide” and calling for urgent international action to stop the assault and lift the blockade.

The League also demanded legal accountability for Israel’s actions, rejecting unofficial aid mechanisms like the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

