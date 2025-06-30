Gaza City under fire: Israel kills +30 Palestinians

Shafaq News – Gaza City

Israeli airstrikes hammered multiple areas of Gaza City on Monday, killing at least 33 Palestinians and wounding dozens more, local media reported.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, strikes targeted the Al-Baqa rest café along the coast, the Ashwaq residential tower in eastern Gaza, and a phone charging station near Abu Asi on Al-Wehda Street. Most of the casualties were women and children, including one journalist.

Since the war began in October 2023, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics has recorded 56,500 deaths, among them 18,000 children, 12,400 women, and 228 journalists.

#صور من مكان المجزرة التي ارتكبها الاحتلال بقصف استراحة "الباقة" على شاطئ بحر غزة، والتي أسفرت عن أكثر من 20 شهيداً وعشرات الجرحى. pic.twitter.com/Z8CJp5T9fs — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 30, 2025

The director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex reportedly warned that many of the injured remain in critical condition as the hospital faces severe shortages of supplies and fuel. “Our teams are exhausted and working under extreme conditions,” he cautioned, describing the health system as near collapse.

In a statement, Hamas urged Arab and Islamic countries, along with the international community, to intervene and stop what it called Israel’s “systematic ethnic cleansing campaign,” describing the strike on the crowded beach café as a “massacre” of displaced civilians while accusing Israel of deliberately attacking shelters, aid centers, and residential neighborhoods.

لحظة قصف طيران الاحتلال عمارة "أشواق" شرق مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/YSJqkNOjWY — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 30, 2025

“These are clear war crimes happening in plain view,” the group charged, demanding global powers rein in what it described as Netanyahu’s reckless and lawless campaign after nearly 20 months of relentless bombardment.