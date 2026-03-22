GCC condemns Iran attacks, affirms right to respond

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi condemned on Sunday the continued Iranian attacks on GCC states, affirming the bloc’s right to respond.

Speaking at the press, Albudaiwi said GCC countries retain their right under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter to take necessary measures to protect their security and stability. He described the attacks as an escalation that threatens regional and international security, while rejecting Iranian claims against GCC states as baseless, calling on the international community to condemn the attacks and push Iran to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026.