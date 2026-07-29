Four IRGC killed in US-Saudi strikes on Iraq

Shafaq News- Tehran

Four members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in US and Saudi airstrikes on Iraq on Wednesday, Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) and Saudi Arabia confirmed they had carried out joint strikes on Wednesday against groups CENTCOM called Iran-aligned across eastern Iraq, “in response to more than 30 IRGC-directed drone attacks over 72 hours.” The Saudi Defense Ministry said its forces acted in coordination with CENTCOM after drone attacks on Saudi petroleum facilities, invoking the right to self-defense.

Mehr did not specify where in Iraq they were killed or what roles they held at the time of the strikes.

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Iran's semi-official Fars news agency also reported that a number of Iraqis wounded in the strikes were taken across the Khosravi border crossing into Iran for treatment. Fars said Iranian Red Crescent teams moved them to a hospital in Kermanshah province in western Iran, where initial examinations found all patients in stable condition.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said the strikes hit its sites in Baghdad, Wasit, Nineveh, Basra, Kirkuk, Karbala, and Diyala, leaving at least 20 dead and 32 wounded in a preliminary toll.