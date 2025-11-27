Australia expels Iran envoy, labels IRGC terror sponsor

Shafaq News – Sydney

Australia on Thursday designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as “a state sponsor of terrorism” and ordered Tehran’s ambassador to leave the country within seven days, marking the first diplomatic expulsion of its kind since World War II.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the move followed an intelligence assessment concluding that the IRGC orchestrated attacks targeting Jewish communities in Australia. She cited two arson incidents in Sydney and Melbourne last August that authorities believe were linked to Iranian operatives.

Wong said the decision reflects “clear and credible findings” about IRGC involvement and aims to protect communities from foreign-directed violence. She added that Australia expects “full accountability” from Iran over activities that undermine public safety.