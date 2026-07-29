Al-Anbar, UN to complete displacement camp closures

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq’s western Al-Anbar province agreed with the United Nations and international partners on a joint roadmap to complete the closure of displacement camps and support the return and reintegration of internally displaced families, Governor Omar Mishaan Al-Dabbous said on Wednesday.

Speaking after a meeting with representatives of UN agencies, international and regional organizations, and development partners, Al-Dabbous said the parties had agreed to fully implement the federal government's plan to end the camp file in coordination with international partners and Iraqi security forces.

The roadmap includes completing the return of displaced people, facilitating their reintegration into local communities and preventing new waves of displacement.

Al-Dabbous also noted that the province would continue working with national authorities and international organizations on the files of missing persons, enforced disappearances and mass graves, including accelerating identification procedures and preserving the rights of victims and their families.

As part of the initiative, Al-Anbar plans to hold a conference in August to announce the completion of the return of displaced families to Al-Wata village in Rawa district, presenting it as a national model for durable solutions developed in coordination with the United Nations and relevant authorities.

Read more: Iraq’s Displacement: From war-driven migration to climate-induced mobility pressures