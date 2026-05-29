Floods devastate Syria’s infrastructure along 200-KM zone

Shafaq News- Damascus

Rising water levels on the Euphrates River have triggered evacuations and disrupted basic services across eastern Syria, affecting an area spanning more than 200 kilometers, a Syrian official told Shafaq News on Friday.

Ali al-Hamad, director of public relations at the Ministry of Local Administration and Environment, said the floodwaters inundated parts of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa provinces, cutting off dozens of water stations and key crossings.

“The water sector has been heavily affected, with 60 stations out of service —25 in al-Shamiya and 35 in al-Jazira,” he added, noting that emergency teams continue adjusting operations as water levels fluctuate roughly every six hours.

Drawing attention to the strain on already weakened infrastructure across the region, including damaged bridges and aging water systems, he stated that Syrian authorities activated an emergency plan two weeks ahead of the surge. The plan focused on evacuations, suspension of ferries, and reinforcement of crossings.

Earlier today, Shafaq News correspondent reported internal displacement in Deir ez-Zor after homes were flooded and drinking water stations went out of service. Iraq’s Water Resources Minister also indicated that Baghdad is prepared to handle any potential water surge from Syria, pointing out that current hydrological data does not indicate a flood risk along the Euphrates.