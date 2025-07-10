Firefighting crews contain most Lattakia wildfires

Shafaq News – Lattakia

On Thursday, Syrian emergency teams gained near-total control over wildfires raging in northern Lattakia province, with only two inaccessible hotspots remaining in the mountainous Turkmen region.

Syria’s Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management, Raed al-Saleh, reported that cooling operations began at 4 am after the main fire centers were brought under control. However, strong winds reignited flames in several areas. One fire zone lies in an isolated valley reachable only by air, while the second is on a landmine-contaminated mountainside that witnessed several explosions earlier today, though no injuries were reported among firefighting personnel.

The minister confirmed ongoing coordination with European countries and Iraq for aerial support, noting that Turkiye responded most swiftly, deploying 12 firefighting planes, specialized vehicles, and ground crews.

Additional aircraft and crews from Jordan and Lebanon also joined the response, alongside air support from Syria’s Ministry of Defense.