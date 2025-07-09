Regional aid strengthens Syria’s push to contain Latakia wildfires

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian firefighting teams are battling for the seventh consecutive day to contain massive wildfires in the Latakia countryside, where nearly 14,000 hectares have already burned amid rugged terrain and harsh weather conditions.

Hamza Mustafa, a volunteer with the Syria Civil Defence (known as the White Helmets), told Shafaq News that fire suppression efforts continue across multiple fronts, with flames spreading rapidly due to strong winds and soaring temperatures.

The most intense fires are centered near the Al-Fornlaq nature reserve close to the town of Kasr. Other active sites include Jabal al-Nisr (Eagle Mountain), Burj Zahia, and the village of Sheikh Hassan, which Mustafa described as “a major fire zone.”

Syrian firefighting crews are working around the clock, supported by aerial units from the Syrian Ministry of Defense, along with firefighting aircraft from Turkiye, Lebanon, and Jordan.

In addition to air support, ground teams from Jordan and Turkiye have joined Syrian Civil Defence personnel and forestry firefighting units from Syria’s Ministry of Agriculture. Mustafa noted close coordination with humanitarian organizations and local volunteer groups operating in the fire zones.

“More than 80 field teams, backed by around 180 vehicles, are currently operating under a central operations room established by Syria’s Ministry of Emergency, with participation from various ministries, military units, and civil society groups,” he said.

The fires have so far scorched an estimated 14,000 hectares of forest and vegetation, including some areas with fruit-bearing trees.

The Autonomous Administration in North and East Syria also announced on Tuesday its readiness to support firefighting efforts in Syria’s coastal forests, which have sustained significant environmental damage.