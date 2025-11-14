Escalating violence in al-Fasher prompts UN investigation

Shafaq News – Khartoum

The United Nations Human Rights Council has launched an investigation to identify those responsible for alleged violations in el-Fasher, Sudan, aiming to bring perpetrators to justice.

The council adopted a resolution directing the UN’s independent Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan to urgently probe violations of international law by all parties in the city.

During a special session on el-Fasher, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk described the acts as deliberate violence to subjugate the population, calling for measures against individuals and companies profiting from or fueling the conflict.

He also warned of escalating violence in the Kordofan region, a buffer zone between Darfur—controlled by the Rapid Support Forces—and eastern states under army control, where residents face bombardments, sieges, and forced displacement.

#Sudan: Atrocities in El Fasher were foreseen and preventable – but were not prevented. The international community must act now to protect civilians and prevent further crimes.My speech to @UN_HRC: https://t.co/J9F2UXic5U pic.twitter.com/ZvoZ7ZWfup — Volker Türk (@volker_turk) November 14, 2025

UN mission member Mona Rishmawi highlighted reports of widespread abuses, including rape, killings, and torture. She noted that the Rapid Support Forces turned the University of el-Fasher into a “killing ground” sheltering thousands of civilians, while witnesses reported bodies piled in streets and trenches across the city.

As fighting in #Sudan enters its third year, the @UN's Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan is calling on the warring parties to cease fire, warning that the conflict's “darkest chapters” may lie ahead.More ➡ https://t.co/j0YEUOQ4OU pic.twitter.com/7aQS3D63xg — UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) April 14, 2025

Earlier, El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, fell to the Rapid Support Forces after an 18-month siege that left thousands dead and the city devastated. The RSF denied targeting civilians or obstructing aid, attributing reported abuses to rogue elements.