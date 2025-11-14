Escalating violence in al-Fasher prompts UN investigation

2025-11-14T22:49:46+00:00

Shafaq News – Khartoum

The United Nations Human Rights Council has launched an investigation to identify those responsible for alleged violations in el-Fasher, Sudan, aiming to bring perpetrators to justice.

The council adopted a resolution directing the UN’s independent Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan to urgently probe violations of international law by all parties in the city.

During a special session on el-Fasher, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk described the acts as deliberate violence to subjugate the population, calling for measures against individuals and companies profiting from or fueling the conflict.

He also warned of escalating violence in the Kordofan region, a buffer zone between Darfur—controlled by the Rapid Support Forces—and eastern states under army control, where residents face bombardments, sieges, and forced displacement.

UN mission member Mona Rishmawi highlighted reports of widespread abuses, including rape, killings, and torture. She noted that the Rapid Support Forces turned the University of el-Fasher into a “killing ground” sheltering thousands of civilians, while witnesses reported bodies piled in streets and trenches across the city.

Earlier, El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, fell to the Rapid Support Forces after an 18-month siege that left thousands dead and the city devastated. The RSF denied targeting civilians or obstructing aid, attributing reported abuses to rogue elements.

