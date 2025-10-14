Iraq wins UNHRC seat for 2026–2028 term

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has secured a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026–2028 term, a move the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called a “diplomatic milestone.”

In a statement, the ministry said that Iraq won 175 out of 193 votes during the UN General Assembly session in New York and will serve on the council within the Asia-Pacific Group, alongside India, Pakistan, and Vietnam, which were also elected for the same term.

العراقُ يفوزُ بعضويّةِ مجلسِ حقوقِ الإنسان الأمميّ للفترةِ 2026 – 2028 في إنجازٍ دبلوماسيٍّ جديد – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/8zYairuPpJ pic.twitter.com/nNQ1NEPsyN — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) October 14, 2025

Attributing the victory to sustained diplomatic efforts aimed at boosting the country’s international standing, it reaffirmed Baghdad’s intention to champion dialogue, cooperation, and a rights-centered approach to global challenges.

According to the statement, Iraq’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Lukman Faily, stated that Baghdad will use its council seat to push for inclusive dialogue, multilateral cooperation, and protections for vulnerable groups in line with the UN Charter and Sustainable Development Goals.