Iraq optimistic about PKK decision to disarm

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party’s (PKK) decision to disband, calling it a “pivotal” step toward enhancing stability in Iraq and the wider region.

Earlier, the PKK announced it would formally dissolve and end its four-decade armed campaign against the Turkish state, following an appeal from its imprisoned founder, Abdullah Ocalan.

The ministry described the announcement as “important and constructive,” noting that it presents a real opportunity to advance peace efforts and resolve entrenched regional conflicts.

A reassessment of the justifications for maintaining foreign military forces on Iraqi soil should follow, the ministry said, stressing the need to prioritize initiatives that promote peace and security, highlighting the role of dialogue and mutual understanding in achieving regional stability and development.