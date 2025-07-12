Erdogan hails PKK disarmament as 'new era' for Turkiye

Shafaq News – Ankara

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the beginning of a “new era” as PKK militants began disarming, calling it a turning point in the decades-long conflict.

“One of the darkest chapters in our history is closing,” Erdogan said, following a symbolic disarmament ceremony in northern Iraq. “Turkiye has won. Eighty-six million citizens have won.”

“This is not the result of negotiations,” he added. “It stems from national resolve—not concessions.”

Erdogan announced plans to form a parliamentary commission to oversee the final stages of the peace process, including legal mechanisms for full disarmament and possible political reintegration of former militants. He urged lawmakers to support the effort with broad consensus.

Emphasizing unity, Erdogan said, “The Republic of Turkiye is our shared home. We are one people.”

He also acknowledged the broader Kurdish question, citing ongoing talks with Kurdish communities in Iraq and Syria and “positive signals” from recent meetings involving the US Special Representative for Syria.

Tarih tekerrür ediyor.Bugün Türk ile Kürt, aralarında engel olmaksızın tekrar muhabbetle kucaklaşıyor.Bugün Malazgirt ruhu, bugün Kudüs ittifakı, bugün İstiklal Savaşı’nın nüvesi yeniden şekilleniyor.Bugün büyük ve güçlü Türkiye’nin şafağı söküyor.… — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) July 12, 2025

The PKK—designated a terrorist group by Turkiye, the US, and EU—announced in May it would disarm, following a February call for peace by imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan.