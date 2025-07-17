Erdogan calls Israel a global threat, Rejects Syria partition plans

Shafaq News – Ankara

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkiye will never accept the partition of Syria, warning that Israeli involvement in the country poses a serious threat to regional stability.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Erdogan accused Israel of escalating its military operations beyond Gaza, targeting several countries in the region and now turning its focus toward Syria under the pretext of protecting the Druze minority.

“Since October 7, 2023, 58,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 138,000 wounded,” Erdogan noted. “Israel has also bombed Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran. Now, they are extending their aggression to Syria.”

He denounced Israel as a “lawless, unprincipled, spoiled, and frenzied terror state,” cautioning that its unchecked actions could endanger global security.

Reaffirming Turkiye’s longstanding position on Syria, Erdogan stressed his government’s rejection of any plan that threatens the country’s territorial integrity. “We did not consent to the partition of Syria yesterday, and we will not consent to it today or tomorrow…Those who descend into the well with Israel’s rope will soon realize they have made a grave miscalculation.”

He also criticized attempts to establish a corridor across northern Syria—widely interpreted as a reference to Kurdish-controlled regions—and insisted that neither Turkiye nor the Syrian people would tolerate such a project. “Like our Kurdish citizens inside Turkiye, the Kurds in Syria are our true brothers,” he asserted. “We will not let them be served on the Zionist table.”

The Turkish president called for unity among Syria’s diverse communities, including Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen, Christians, Sunnis, Alawites, and Druze, expressing hope that they would live together peacefully under a united Syrian state.