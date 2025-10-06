Erdogan: Turkiye entering nuclear power era

Shafaq News – Ankara

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country is “very close” to producing electricity from its first nuclear power plant in Akkuyu, calling the project a “historic leap."

Speaking at the Energy Efficiency Forum in Istanbul, Erdogan revealed that talks are underway to expand the country’s nuclear capacity with additional projects beyond Akkuyu.

11. Enerji Verimliliği Forum ve Fuarı https://t.co/I6uSElxiVH — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 6, 2025

Built by Russia’s Rosatom in the southern province of Mersin, the plant houses four reactors, each generating 1,200 megawatts. Once operational, Akkuyu will supply about 35 billion kilowatt-hours annually — nearly 10% of Turkiye’s electricity needs.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the first reactor is expected to go online within a year.