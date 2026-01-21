Erdogan: SDF must disarm now

Shafaq News– Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Wednesday that Kurdish forces in northern Syria must lay down their weapons and disband immediately to avoid further bloodshed, following a ceasefire between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Addressing lawmakers from his ruling Justice and Development Party, Erdogan welcomed the four-day ceasefire announced yesterday and said full integration of the SDF into Syria’s state institutions could mark a turning point. “Laying down weapons is the only way,” he added, cautioning that any provocation would be a “suicide attempt.”

The Turkish-backed Syrian government forces have captured swathes of territory from the SDF in recent days in clashes that have killed at least 25 so far, including 10 civilians, according to local media.

Turkiye considers the SDF an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization. Earlier, Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused the group of pursuing separatism, targeting civilians, and acting in line with Israeli interests rather than Syria’s national unity.

Meanwhile, the United States, the SDF’s main ally, said its partnership with the group has shifted since the formation of a new government in Damascus and urged Kurdish fighters to join state security structures.