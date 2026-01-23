Dutch Airlines suspends flights to Israel citing regional tensions

Shafaq News– Middle East

On Friday, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines suspended all its flights to Israel for the coming weekend due to it described as heightened security tensions in the region, according to Israeli media outlets.

The decision was taken immediately and without prior notice, despite most European airlines continuing to operate regular services to Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport. KLM reportedly also canceled flights to Dubai and Saudi Arabia as part of the same precautionary step linked to regional security assessments.

French carrier Air France had earlier informed Israeli authorities of its intention to cancel flights, but opted to delay a final decision until the morning hours ahead of the scheduled Paris–Tel Aviv departure, pending a final security assessment in France.

Contrary to circulating rumors, Israeli airlines have not received instructions to evacuate aircraft from Ben Gurion Airport to alternative destinations, Israeli media reported, citing aviation officials.

The flight disruptions take place as the United States has begun repositioning military assets across the Middle East. The redeployments follow weeks of heightened tension between Washington and Tehran after protests erupted across Iran in late December.

