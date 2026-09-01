Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian forces launched drone strikes on radar installations and US military positions at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain on Tuesday, Iran’s military said, in response to attacks on southern Iran.

According to the army’s public relations department, Sheikh Isa Air Base serves as a maintenance hub for helicopters and drone components and hosts reconnaissance aircraft. The strikes formed part of the 29th phase of Operation Saeqeh (Lightning).

The army threatened further action against US forces.

Earlier, Iran targeted a US military base in Jordan with ballistic missiles. Jordan’s military said its air defenses engaged 13 ballistic missiles, intercepting 10, while three fell without causing casualties.