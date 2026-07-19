Israel intercepts drone near Syria border

Shafaq news- Middle East

The Israeli military thwarted a drone detected near the border with Syria, the army said on Sunday.

investigation is underway to determine where the drone was launched from. "According to protocol, no sirens were activated during the incident," the military added.

לפני זמן קצר, חיל האוויר יירט כלי טיס בלתי מאויש שזוהה במרחב גבול סוריה.מקור השיגור בבדיקה.על פי מדיניות, לא הופעלו התרעות — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 19, 2026

Earlier today, Israel's security establishment assessed that Iran's leadership could order a ballistic missile attack against Israel within hours, amid escalating regional tensions.