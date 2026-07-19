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Israel intercepts drone near Syria border

Israel intercepts drone near Syria border
2026-07-19T17:48:27+00:00

Shafaq news- Middle East

The Israeli military thwarted a drone detected near the border with Syria, the army said on Sunday.

investigation is underway to determine where the drone was launched from. "According to protocol, no sirens were activated during the incident," the military added.

Earlier today, Israel's security establishment assessed that Iran's leadership could order a ballistic missile attack against Israel within hours, amid escalating regional tensions.

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