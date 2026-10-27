Shafaq News- Damascus

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it is working with Jordan to set up an urgent joint security committee to prevent further border violations, a day after Jordanian strikes hit several sites in Syria's southern Daraa province, killing at least seven.

Jordan said the strikes targeted armed groups it linked to Friday's deadly church attack in Karak.

The ministry condemned the strikes, saying that Jordanian aircraft had entered Syrian airspace without prior coordination, which represented an "unacceptable violation."

The planned committee aims to stop violations on the ground, secure the shared border and ensure full security coordination between the two countries, the ministry said, adding that the step reflects both leaderships' commitment to preserving their relations.

Read more: Syria closes Jordan border crossing after deadly airstrikes